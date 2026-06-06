Israeli settlers clashed with Palestinians near the West Bank town of Huwara on Saturday after arriving in trucks and claiming sheep had been stolen from a nearby farm. Additionally, a video was circulating showing an IDF soldier assaulting a Palestinian, apparently also near Huwara.

The confrontation erupted after the group allegedly located some of the missing flock inside the Palestinian village. Palestinians and the Jewish settlers then hurled stones at each other, with reports saying several Palestinians were wounded.

Footage from the scene showed masked men damaging vehicles, while Palestinian reports said property was vandalized and livestock was taken.

The IDF also said it was "aware of footage showing an IDF soldier using violence against a Palestinian. The actions depicted in the footage are serious and inconsistent with the values of the IDF. The incident is under review. Once the soldier is identified, he will be subject to disciplinary proceedings, and appropriate command and disciplinary measures will be taken in accordance with the findings."

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Police said an investigation had been opened by the Judea and Samaria District. Officers and forensic investigators entered Huwara with military forces to collect evidence, findings and witness testimony, police said, adding that those involved in violence and property damage would be pursued.

A security source told i24NEWS that security forces regained control in Huwara and the clashes ended a short while ago.

"The IDF strongly condemns violence of any kind that undermines security in the area and diverts the attention of commanders and soldiers from their operational duties of protecting the area and conducting counterterrorism activities," an official statement read.