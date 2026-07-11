An active-duty Israeli soldier and two other Israeli women were rescued from Jericho in two separate incidents overnight Friday and early Saturday, the Civil Administration said.

The first woman was spotted wandering through the West Bank city, prompting Civil Administration liaison officers to coordinate her protection and transfer to Israeli security forces.

An initial investigation found that the woman was an active-duty soldier who had entered central Jericho with an Arab Israeli friend to celebrate a birthday.

Several hours later, authorities received a report that two women were speaking Hebrew in Jericho’s Villas neighborhood. The pair were rescued and told security forces that they had entered the city to meet friends they had encountered during a trip to Sinai.

The three women were handed over to the Judea and Samaria District Police. The soldier was subsequently transferred to the Military Police for further questioning.

Israeli authorities reiterated that entry into Area A, which is under Palestinian Authority control, is prohibited by law and poses a threat to Israeli citizens’ lives.