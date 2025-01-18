PA security forces end standoff with Jenin Battalion, enter West Bank camp
A Palestinian security source told i24NEWS that not a single weapon has been handed over by the Jenin Battalion to PA security forces
The Palestinian Authority on Friday reached an agreement with the jihadists of the Jenin Battalion, ending a six-week standoff in the northern West Bank terror hotbed.
The Jenin Battalion is a local jihadist militia affiliated with Hamas and the Islamic Jihad.
The PA's engineering and civil defense crews will begin dismantling explosives planted across Jenin, Palestinian media reported.
