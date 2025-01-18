PA security forces end standoff with Jenin Battalion, enter West Bank camp

Ariel Oseran
Ariel Oseran ■ Middle East Correspondent, i24NEWS English Channel ■ 
2 min read
Palestinian Authority security forces in Jenin
Palestinian Authority security forces in Jenin Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

The Palestinian Authority on Friday reached an agreement with the jihadists of the Jenin Battalion, ending a six-week standoff in the northern West Bank terror hotbed.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1880359647183306870

The Jenin Battalion is a local jihadist militia affiliated with Hamas and the Islamic Jihad.

The PA's engineering and civil defense crews will begin dismantling explosives planted across Jenin, Palestinian media reported.

A Palestinian security source told i24NEWS that not a single weapon has been handed over by the Jenin Battalion to PA security forces.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1880368152783253933

