PA security forces launch operation to root out Hamas, PIJ in Jenin | LIVE BLOG

The security forces of the Palestinian Authority (PA) on Saturday launched an operation to root out Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad jihadists in the terrorist hotbed of Jenin in the West Bank. Report said the raid was announced after PA officers killed a PIJ commander, sparking riots among jihadists.

Hamas publishes another psychological warfare audio, featuring the voice of a hostage in distress IDF strikes jihadist infrastructure in Gaza after Friday night's rocket attack https://x.com/i/web/status/1867914382656573547 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .