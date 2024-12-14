PA security forces launch operation to root out Hamas, PIJ in Jenin | LIVE BLOG

Reports say the raid was announced after PA forces killed a PIJ commander in Jenin

West Bank city of Jenin.
West Bank city of Jenin. Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

The security forces of the Palestinian Authority (PA) on Saturday launched an operation to root out Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad jihadists in the terrorist hotbed of Jenin in the West Bank. Report said the raid was announced after PA officers killed a PIJ commander, sparking riots among jihadists. 

Video poster
Hamas, PIJ slam Palestinian Authority for Jenin operation

Hamas publishes another psychological warfare audio, featuring the voice of a hostage in distress 

IDF strikes jihadist infrastructure in Gaza after Friday night's rocket attack 

