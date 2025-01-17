Palestinian Authority announces it has 'full legal and political jurisdiction' over Gaza

The Palestinian Presidency on Friday claimed "full legal and political jurisdiction over Gaza," according to a statement carried by the official WAFA news agency.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1880321392899744239 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The statement further stipulated that "the Palestinian government has completed all preparations by administrative and security teams to assume full responsibility over Gaza, including the crossings and reconstruction."

Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu has thus far ruled out the idea that the Mahmoud Abbas-led PA play a role in Gaza.