Palestinian Authority bans Al Jazeera over Jenin operation coverage

The Palestinian Authority has banned Al Jazeera from the West Bank after negative coverage of its ongoing operation in Jenin against terrorists, according to Palestinian media on Monday.

The move comes amid a massive security operation launched earlier in December in Jenin, the northern West Bank, against Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other armed groups.

The ban echoes a similar ban Israel imposed on the Qatari media giant after inciteful coverage of the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip this year.

The counterterrorism operation has been met with opposition as the Palestinian Authority attempts to reassert dominance in the northern West Bank city. i24NEWS learned on Monday that some 270 Palestinian security officers were detained for refusing to take part in the mission.