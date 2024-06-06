US sanctions West Bank terror group Lions' Den

The US imposed sanctions on Thursday against the Lions' Den, a Palestinian terrorist group in the West Bank, according to State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

Centered in Nablus’s Old City, the group has commited numerous terrorist attacks since it surfaced in the second half of 2022.

Miller's statement listed several terrorist attacks attributed to the group in the Nablus area. The group has also clashed with the Palestinian Authority that is in charge of the city.

Last year, the leader of the group turned himself in to PA custody after fears of reprisals. However, the organization's leadership has changed several times since its founding in August 2022.

The Lions' Den has also been accused of executing Palestinians for alleged collaboration with Israel.

"The United States condemns any and all acts of violence committed in the West Bank, whoever the perpetrators, and we will use the tools at our disposal to expose and hold accountable those who threaten peace and stability there," Miller said.