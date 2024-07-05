Video shows horrific abuse of Gazans who took aid hoarded by Hamas

Handcuffed Gazans accused of breaking into warehouses where Hamas stockpiles humanitarian aid severely beaten

Hamas abusing Gazans for taking aid
Hamas abusing Gazans for taking aid

A video posted on a Palestinian telegram channel shows what are claimed to be masked Hamas operatives severely beating handcuffed Gazans accused of breaking into warehouses where Hamas stockpiles humanitarian aid and sells it to them at a high price. The word “thief” was sprayed on their backs.

The Arabic language spokesperson of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the Gazans seen in the video were accused of stealing because they were hungry and tried to take some of the humanitarian aid hoarded by Hamas.  

