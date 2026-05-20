WATCH: Terrorist groups in Gaza use children as human shields

The Israeli army on Thursday released new footage that it says shows terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip using children as human shields.

The images were captured during routine IDF drone surveillance operations near the so-called “yellow line” in Gaza. According to the military, the footage documents multiple incidents that demonstrate what it described as the “cynical and cruel exploitation” of minors by Palestinian terrorist groups.

In one incident, individuals identified by the IDF as terrorists were seen moving weapons between locations while attempting to hide them among civilians. The army said such tactics are intended to complicate Israeli military operations and use civilians as protection.

In another clip, the IDF said a Hamas operative was filmed bringing weapons near a school area in Gaza. Children were later seen handling and playing with the weapons, according to the military.

The Israeli army said the footage provides further evidence of what it called the “systematic exploitation of civilians” by Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, accusing them of violating international law.

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Israel has long accused Hamas of embedding military infrastructure within densely populated civilian areas, including schools, hospitals, mosques, and residential neighborhoods, in order to shield its operations and limit the IDF’s freedom of action.