Talks aimed at advancing the disarmament of Hamas have been stalled for weeks with no tangible progress, a Western diplomatic source told i24NEWS's sister Hebrew channel overnight into Sunday. The comments come amid denied reports regarding the possible shutdown of the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC), the coordination mechanism involved in related efforts.

“Talks have been stalled for weeks. There is no tangible progress. Both Israel and Hamas appear rather content with the status quo,” the source said, describing the current phase of negotiations as largely static.

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The official added that international attention has shifted to other issues and said there is “little meaningful engagement with Mladenov,” referring to ongoing diplomatic contacts. The source also noted that “it’s unclear what the BOP is doing,” without providing further detail on the body’s current activity or mandate.

Despite recent speculation about its future, the source said the CMCC is not expected to shut down in the near term. “It’s the only functioning mechanism that’s actually doing something,” the official said.

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The diplomat also pointed to internal discussions about possible adjustments to the structure’s location or role, noting, “There’s talk about repurposing it in Kiryat Gat, but that’s not feasible as long as the other components aren’t in place.”