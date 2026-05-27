Who will succeed Mohammed Odeh? The most prominent remaining military figures in Gaza

With the death of Hamas military chief Mohammad Odeh confirmed, attention is turning to the military figures who may take up leading positions within the terrorist organization. The questions come amid ongoing strikes targeting the structure of Hamas's field leadership.

Israeli analysts indicate that a number of battalion and regional commanders still constitute part of the military leadership structure within Gaza, the most notable of whom are:

Hussein Fayyad – Commander of the Beit Hanoun area

Hussein Fayyad is considered one of the most prominent field commanders in the northern Gaza Strip, where he leads the Beit Hanoun. It is believed that he has survived several assassination attempts during the war, despite previous announcements by the Israeli army claiming his death. He appeared in video recordings at the beginning of 2025, speaking about what he described as the movement's "victory" in Gaza.

Haitham Al-Hawajri – Commander of the Al-Shati Battalion

Haitham Al-Hawajri leads the Al-Shati Camp Battalion and is considered one of the prominent field commanders in Gaza City. The Israeli army had previously announced his death, before later retracting and confirming that he is still alive. His name has also been associated with managing field operations and organizing movements within the Strip.

Nafez Sabih – Commander of the Al-Daraj and Al-Tuffah area

Nafez Sabih is regarded as one of the veteran military leaders within the movement, and Israel links him to old security files dating back to the 1990s, including accusations of involvement in planning attacks inside Israel.

Imad Aqel – Head of the Support and Logistics System

Imad Aqel holds the position of Head of the Support and Logistics System in the military wing. It is responsible for logistical and operational aspects, including transporting equipment, providing support to field forces, and maintaining the continuity of combat units’ operations.

These developments come at a time when Hamas is facing increasing pressure following a series of successful strikes targeting prominent figures in its military wing in recent months.