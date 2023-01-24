Hackers, programmers compete at ‘Cybersecurity Olympics’ in Dubai

In another sign of warming ties, Israeli cyber company CyTaka is hosting the World Cyber Championship for Nations alongside Emirati Cybersecurity Council

Cybersecurity prodigies are in the United Arab Emirates, mingling and competing for a $1 million prize in what is dubbed the “Cybersecurity Olympics.”

In another sign of regional warming ties, Doron Amir, CEO of Israeli unicorn company CyTaka, is hosting the World Cyber Championship for Nations alongside Emirati Cybersecurity Council.

One of the areas of cooperation that has flourished since the signing of the 2020 Abraham Accords, which saw Israel build diplomatic relations with several nations – including the Persian Gulf state – is cybersecurity, and attendees could witness the fruit of that normalization deal this week.

The world’s most respected hackers and programmers gathered at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa to compete in three different cyber attack scenarios: Autonomous cars, ransomware on hospitals, and security breaches on banks. Those who finish in the top 10 will move on to the second round for a chance to win $1 million.

In attendance were His Excellency Dr. Mohamad al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the Emirati government, as well as Israel’s envoy to the UAE Amir Hayek, former heads of Israeli security establishments the Mossad and Shin Bet, and leading Israeli cyber experts.

“Two years ago, this definitely wasn’t possible,” al-Kuwaiti told i24NEWS.

“You see small, medium, large companies here, people competing with us, to jointly work together toward one cause – cybersecurity. Building resiliency is our goal and this is where was see it actually coming.”

As Israel pushes to make further diplomatic breakthroughs in the Arab world, cyber companies like CyTaka see the potential to expand to new horizons, not far in the Middle East.