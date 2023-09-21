Netanyahu looking to allow Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium for normalization - report

Saudi Crown Prince MBS had also spoken to American media, indicating the normalization deal is serious no matter who is in charge of Israeli government

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed Israeli officials to cooperate with the U.S. toward allowing Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium, according to The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) had spoken to American media on Tuesday, indicating to Fox News that the normalization deal with Israel is serious, stating "we're going to work with whoever is there [in the Israeli government]."

According to the WSJ report, a central part of the deal was also being seriously considered by Netanyahu, despite Israeli opposition leaders being against concessions that included uranium enrichment in Saudi Arabia.

Nevertheless, security and nuclear officials from Israel were working secretly with the U.S. on the issue, according to the report citing both American and Israeli officials.

U.S. officials told WSJ that establishing an American uranium enrichment facility on Saudi territory was being considered, as well as other ideas.

"We saw eye to eye regarding the nuclear issue from the beginning - what we can't do, and what we probably can," an Israeli official also told WSJ, after a meeting between Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden yesterday, adding Israel would request many "security measures" regarding any Saudi enrichment program.

Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP, File Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) greets U.S. President Joe Biden with a fist bump in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi crown prince was also optimistic about the normalization efforts during an interview with Fox News, rejecting reports that Riyardh paused negotiations. Instead, he said "every day we get closer.”

MBS also hailed the potential agreement as “the biggest historical deal since the end of the Cold War,” but stated the negotiations with Israel depend on the Palestinian issue.

"If we have a breakthrough of reaching a deal that give the Palestinians their needs and make the region calm, we're going to work with whoever is there," MBS stated, referring to working with the Israeli government, particularly Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition.