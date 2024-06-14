Civilian worker severely wounded in Houthi attack on cargo vessel - U.S. military

The United States Central Command (CENCTOM) on Thursday reported one civilian severely wounded in a Houthi attack in the Gulf of Aden. Two missiles are said to have struck "a Palauan-flagged, Ukrainian-owned, Polish-operated bulk cargo carrier."

Aircraft from USS Philippine Sea medically evacuated the wounded, said CENTCOM. The M/V Verbena ship reported damage and subsequent fires on board.

CENTCOM condemned the attack and vowed to continue acting "to hold the Houthis accountable and degrade their military capabilities."

"The Houthis claim to be acting on behalf of Palestinians in Gaza and yet they are targeting and threatening the lives of third country nationals who have nothing to do with the conflict in Gaza," read the U.S. military statement.