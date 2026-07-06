Dozens killed in the deadliest clash between the Houthis and Yemeni forces since 2022

Intense fighting erupted along the Jabal Dabbas front north of the city of Hays in Yemen's western Hodeidah province, leaving dozens of fighters dead and wounded in what Yemeni officials describe as one of the fiercest clashes since the military truce took effect in April 2022.

Yemeni government Minister of State Walid Al-Qudaimi said that clashes broke out between the Al-Zaraniq Tihami Brigades and Houthi fighters. According to Al-Qudaimi, more than 50 Houthi combatants were killed and dozens more wounded, while 15 government troops also lost their lives.

The Houthis carried out repeated attacks on government forces’ positions in an attempt to make advances toward the areas south of Hodeidah, but government forces repelled the attacks and forced the attackers to withdraw.

The clashes reportedly began after Houthi forces launched an offensive supported by artillery fire against military positions north of Hays. Military sources said government troops were able to contain the attack after receiving additional reinforcements, preventing the Houthis from making territorial gains in the area.

Following the escalation, Chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi held a phone call with council member Tareq Saleh to discuss the situation along the country's western coast.

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According to Yemen's state media, Al-Alimi emphasized the need to raise the level of military readiness and enhance coordination between the various units to confront any possible escalation.

These developments come despite the continued state of relative calm in Yemen since 2022, amid warnings that any large-scale escalation on the ground could threaten stabilization efforts and political settlement endeavors.Following the escalation, Chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi held a phone call with council member Tareq Saleh to discuss the situation along the country's western coast.