Gulf states urge Trump to press on with Iran war - report

Gulf states led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are urging President Donald Trump not to end the war with Iran, arguing that Tehran has not yet been sufficiently weakened, according to a report by the Associated Press citing US and Israeli sources.

Officials from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain told the White House in closed discussions that the ongoing conflict could present a rare opportunity to significantly weaken the Iranian regime. According to the report, they stressed that military operations should continue until “significant changes occur in Iran's leadership or its behavior.”

A diplomatic source from the Gulf said there are divisions within the region, but that Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are leading calls for increased military pressure. “The Emirates may have emerged as the most assertive actor, exerting heavy pressure on Trump to order a ground operation,” the source said, adding that Kuwait and Bahrain support this position.

The report noted that the UAE has faced a high volume of Iranian attacks during the conflict, including more than 2,300 missile and UAV strikes, a figure significantly higher than those targeting Israel.

At the same time, not all regional actors share the same approach. Oman and Qatar, which have previously played mediating roles between Iran and Western countries, are said to favor a diplomatic solution rather than further escalation.

According to a source familiar with the discussions, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told US officials that weakening Iran’s military capabilities and its religious leadership aligns with the broader interests of the Gulf region.