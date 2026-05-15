Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi on an official visit Friday. Modi's visit is the first leg of a six-day tour covering the UAE and Europe. UAE Air Force jets escorted Modi's aircraft as it entered Emirati airspace, which Indian officials described as reflecting "the deep bonds of friendship shared between India and UAE."

Upon arrival, the Indian PM was greeted by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed at the Presidential Airport in a ceremonial welcome that included performances of both countries' national anthems and a guard of honor.

In his opening remarks addressing Emirati leadership, Modi strongly condemned recent Iranian attacks on the UAE, calling them unacceptable in any form. "The restraint and courage you demonstrated are highly commendable," he told the UAE president, adding that keeping the Strait of Hormuz "open, free, and safe" remains India's highest priority. Modi reiterated that the attacks on the UAE constituted "a violation of sovereignty and international norms and laws," as the two leaders also reviewed regional developments and their implications for maritime security, energy supplies, and the global economy.

The talks yielded a series of concrete agreements. The two sides signed a framework agreement for a strategic defense partnership, a memorandum of understanding on strategic petroleum reserves, a separate agreement on liquefied petroleum gas supplies, and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a ship repair cluster at Vadinar on India's western coast.

Following the meeting, the UAE president took to social media to say that the discussions focused on advancing cooperation in energy and technology, adding that both nations "remain committed to driving lasting progress for our countries and promoting peace and stability throughout the region and the world."

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The UAE also announced investment commitments worth five billion dollars into Indian infrastructure, RBL Bank, and Samman Capital.

Also on social media, the Indian PM called the visit "short but highly productive," expressing confidence that its outcomes would "contribute to growth and prosperity."