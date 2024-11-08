Report: Qatar set to kick Hamas leadership out

Qatar has told the political leaders of the Hamas terror group that they were no longer welcome in the Gulf state, Israeli media reported on Friday.

According to the Hebrew-language Kan outlet, the decision was communicated to the Palestinian jihadists "in recent days."

Qatar, a "major non-NATO ally" of the U.S. "has repeatedly stressed its position as a regional player able to mediate between conflicting players, one of the few parties with a direct line to Hamas leadership. It is also home to a number of the leaders of the U.S. and EU-sanctioned terrorist movement Hamas," analyst Benjamin Weinthal wrote of the Gulf state's role in financing of jihadist terrorism and antisemitic propaganda.

After the Hamas massacre on October 7, Israeli media reported that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had urged Qatar “to turn down the volume” on Al Jazeera’s incitement against the Jewish state. Al Jazeera ostensibly has ignored Blinken’s request, leading to a ban on the Qatari network in Israel.