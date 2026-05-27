Saudi Arabia deploys advanced air defense systems during Hajj season

The Air Defense Forces of the Ministry of Defense in Saudi Arabia have deployed advanced air defense systems operating around the clock, as part of their plans to enhance operational readiness and protection over the holy sites during the Hajj season.

These systems operate, according to precise operational plans, to continuously monitor the airspace through advanced detection and tracking systems. This monitoring system comes in addition to its actual aerial interception capabilities, to deal with any potential threats.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2059288539485941876 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Saudi air defense forces confirmed that the operation of these systems is carried out by qualified personnel working around the clock, with high levels of technical and operational readiness, and with regular field exercises conducted to ensure response efficiency in various operational scenarios. This step comes as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to enhance the efficiency of its air defense system and integrate it with other military and security sectors, thereby ensuring the security and safety of the airspace over the holy sites during the Hajj season.

The forces also implement their plans in coordination with the relevant authorities, as part of a comprehensive security system aimed at raising the level of readiness and constant preparedness, reflecting the continuous development in the Kingdom's aerial defense capabilities.