A bulk carrier sank days after an attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels believed to have killed one mariner on board, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday.

The Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned-and-operated Tutor becomes the second ship sunk in the Iran-backed rebels’ campaign targeting shipping through the vital maritime corridor over the Israel-Hamas war.

U.S. CENTCOM

“Military authorities report maritime debris and oil sighted in the last reported location,” the UKMTO said. “The vessel is believed to have sunk.”

The attack comes after months of the U.S.-led campaign in the region that has seen the Navy face its most-intense maritime fighting since World War II, with near-daily attacks targeting commercial vessels and warship.

Most recently, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Tuesday reported eight Houthi uncrewed aerial systems in Yemen.