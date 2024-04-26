UAE, Oman floods linked to global warming, urbanization - report

Fossil fuels and concrete combined to worsen the “death trap” conditions during recent record flooding in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, a study by the World Weather Attribution team found.

Scientists said that downpours in El Niño years such as this one had become 10-40% heavier in the region as a result of human-cased climate disruption, while a lack of natural drainage quickly turned roads into rivers.

Earlier in April, at least 23 people died in flood waters, including 10 children in a school bus that was swept away, after regions of the Arabian peninsula were flooded by extreme rainfall.

Across the UAE and Oman, the natural disaster caused huge damage to infrastructure: buildings, cars, power failures and school closures. More than 1,000 flights were cancelled, causing several days of delays, after the runway was flooded at Dubai airport - the world’s busiest international airport.

After the downpour, there was a speculation that artificial weather modification could have been the cause. The UAE is known to use cloud-seeding technology to alleviate water shortages.

However, the World Weather Attribution study concluded that “cloud seeding had no significant influence in the event." The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology has also denied that it engaged in any such operation on the day of the downpour.