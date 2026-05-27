Jordanian tennis player quits tournament to avoid facing Israeli player

A 17-year-old Jordanian tennis player decided to withdraw from an international tournament held in Cyprus after learning that he was due to face an Israeli opponent in the first round.

Talal Shatara, a member of the Jordanian national team, was participating in the ITF J30 junior tournament held from May 25 to June 1. According to his family, he chose to withdraw on conditions of principle.

His mother explained to the Jordanian media Roya News that she was "proud and reassured for life" over her son's decision, which she considers "a principled stance" more important than any sporting achievement.

She emphasized that this tournament nonetheless represented an important opportunity for the young player, who could have earned ranking points and improved his chances of later obtaining university scholarships, particularly in the United States.

But according to her, Talal Shatara felt that facing an Israeli player was against his personal and family convictions.

"He came to apologize to his father and me for the travel costs and flight ticket after withdrawing without competing," his mother said. "We told him his position is priceless, and that preserving principles matters far more than any sporting title."

The young player has been part of the Jordanian national team since the age of 10 and is considered one of the great up-and-coming stars of Jordanian tennis.

The ITF J30 tournaments are among the entry-level events of the international junior circuit and allow young players to start accumulating points for their international careers.

By withdrawing from the tournament, Talal Shatara is thus giving up valuable ranking points that could influence his athletic and academic future.