Messi suffers injury scare before World Cup

Lionel Messi gave Argentina fans a scare ahead of the World Cup after asking to come off during Inter Miami's MLS clash with the Philadelphia Union on Sunday.

The 38-year-old was withdrawn in the 73rd minute and was seen holding the back of his left leg as he left the field, though he reportedly walked down the tunnel without difficulty.

Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos played down any concern afterward, attributing the substitution to fatigue and a heavy, rain-soaked pitch, and said the club had no medical assessment yet. With doubt in the air, he said, the safe choice was to avoid any risk.

Messi has yet to officially commit to representing the reigning champions at the tournament, which kicks off on June 11, but he is broadly expected to feature in what would be a record-equaling sixth World Cup appearance. The finals are being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with Argentina set to name their squad next week ahead of their June 16 opener against Algeria.

Since arriving in Miami in 2023, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has managed his workload overall but has missed stretches with recurring hamstring trouble.