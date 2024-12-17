Ukraine claimed responsibility for an attack on the entrance to a building in Moscow that killed a Russian general.

Russian media reported on Tuesday that Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the nuclear, chemical and biological defense forces, was killed in an explosion. According to reports, the assassination was carried out using an explosive device placed on a scooter as the two left the entrance to an apartment building at around 6 a.m.

Kirillov is known for having held briefings on behalf of the Russian defense ministry over the past year, during which he spoke about the alleged "military-biological activity" of the United States in Ukraine. Among other things, he previously claimed that biological laboratories under US supervision, operating in Ukraine, were researching viruses that could be transmitted by mosquitoes, including dengue fever, to use them as weapons.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that "Lieutenant General of the Russian Armed Forces' NBC Protection Igor Kirillov has been systematically exposing the crimes of the Anglo-Saxons for many years, with facts in hand."

These include, she said, "NATO provocations with chemical weapons in Syria, Britain's manipulations with banned chemicals and provocations in Salisbury and Amesbury, the deadly activities of American biological laboratories in Ukraine and much more. He worked fearlessly. He did not hide behind anyone's back. For the sake of the Motherland, to be honest."

A well-known Russian military blogger named Rybar pointed an accusing finger at Ukraine, writing: "The murder of the head of the chemical and biological nuclear defense troops in Moscow once again emphasizes that no matter what successes we achieve on the battlefield, no matter how much euphoria reigns, and no matter how much we talk about seizing the initiative, the other side always retains the opportunity to hurt.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian security services announced suspicions on Monday night that the senior general is responsible for the use of chemical weapons against Ukrainian forces. "On Kirillov's orders, since the beginning of the war, more than 4,800 cases of enemy use of chemical weapons have been recorded. In particular, we are talking about 'K-1' combat grenades, equipped with toxic substances with an irritating effect - CS and CN. Their use is prohibited by the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction of January 13, 1993," a statement said.