NATO to take control over planning of arms deliveries to Ukraine

NATO will assume the responsibility of coordinating arms deliveries to Ukraine, a role previously held by the United States, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Wednesday.

This move aims to ensure the continuity of military aid to Ukraine amid concerns about potential shifts in U.S. foreign policy with Donald Trump vying for a second term as president.

"I expect that ministers will approve a plan for NATO to lead the coordination of security assistance and training to Ukraine," Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

"This is a key element of our package for Ukraine at the Washington summit, along with a long-term financial commitment."

AP / Evan Vucci 2019 ©

The decision marks a significant shift in the alliance’s involvement in the conflict, reinforcing NATO's commitment to supporting Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression.

The new plan will include both the coordination of military aid and the training of Ukrainian forces, solidifying NATO's role in the ongoing conflict.

The initiative is part of a broader package to be discussed at the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, which also includes a long-term financial commitment to Ukraine.