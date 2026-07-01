Ukraine has carried out more than 50 reported strikes on Russian oil refineries, depots, and terminals since late March, including a June 18 attack that destroyed Moscow's main refinery, previously responsible for 40% of the capital's fuel supply. About 28% to 33% of Russia's refining capacity was offline as of late June, according to analysts, with crude processed into fuel in June down 25% from a year earlier to the lowest level in over two decades.

Independent outlet Mediazona reported that 56 Russian regions are now enforcing some form of fuel restriction.

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged the shortages directly for the first time this week, telling officials "problems persist for both motorists and businesses" and that "there are still queues at petrol stations, and finding the right grade of petrol isn't always easy." However, the Russian president maintains the situation is "not critical." Putin said Russia's fuel stockpiles are only about 4 percent lower than last year, though he acknowledged Crimea has just "a few days" of fuel supply remaining.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that Russia is planning to import fuel for the first time in decades, with talks underway with unnamed countries. Moscow has also weighed banning diesel exports. Reports of confrontations at petrol stations have emerged in Sverdlovsk, Ryazan and Irkutsk, and authorities in Irkutsk have installed portable toilets to accommodate hours-long lines while raising public transit fares to offset rising fuel costs.

Analysts say repairs will take time, with the Moscow refinery alone expected to need at least three months, and shortages likely to persist through the summer as agricultural demand rises during harvest season. Putin rejected the idea that the strikes are weakening Russian morale, saying they are having "absolutely no impact on the situation at the front line."

Ukrainian officials maintain the campaign is designed to strain Moscow's military logistics and economic capacity.