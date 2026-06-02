Russia launches massive overnight assault on Kyiv, Dnipro, and Kharkiv, killing at least 9

Russia launched a large-scale aerial attack against Ukraine overnight, targeting Kyiv, Dnipro, and Kharkiv with missiles and drones. At least nine people were killed, with nearly 100 injured. The attack began in Kyiv at around 1:30 a.m. local time, with additional waves of explosions heard throughout the night and into the morning.

At least four people were killed and 58 injured, including two children, in Kyiv. A nine-story building collapsed in the Podilskyi district following a reported double-tap strike. People are believed to be trapped under the rubble. Damage was reported to residential buildings in the Solomianskyi district, and drone debris fell near a kindergarten. Fires broke out at gas stations, a medical clinic, and commercial buildings across multiple districts.

In Dnipro, five people were killed and 25 injured. At least 23 of the injured required hospitalization, including a 13-year-old girl.

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Ten people were injured in Kharkiv, where multiple districts were struck by drones and missiles, with damage reported to residential buildings, vehicles, and administrative buildings. Poland's Air Force scrambled Polish and allied aircraft to protect Polish airspace amid the attack.

President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned repeatedly in the days prior that Russia was preparing a mass assault. "The intelligence warnings regarding Russian strikes remain in effect. A massive strike may happen; they have prepared it," he said in his address on Monday. The attack follows Russian FM Sergey Lavrov's warning to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on May 25 that Russia planned to strike Ukrainian "decision-making centers."

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Russia warned last week of "systematic strikes" on Kyiv in retaliation for a drone strike on a student dormitory in Russian-held Luhansk that killed 21. Ukraine denied the attack. The overnight assault comes after one of the largest strikes on Kyiv in the past year on May 24, when Russia launched 90 missiles and 600 drones, killing four people and wounding nearly 100.