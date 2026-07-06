Russia strikes Kyiv with mass missile and drone attack, killing at least 11

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight on July 6, killing at least 11 people and wounding around 60 others in the capital, Ukrainian President Zelensky confirmed in a post on X. Three more people were killed and 16 injured in the surrounding Kyiv region. One person was also injured in the southern port city of Odesa, which came under attack as well.

Ukraine's air force said Russia used 68 missiles, including 23 ballistic missiles and six hypersonic or super missiles, along with 351 drones in the attack. Air defenses shot down 37 missiles and 326 drones, but failed to intercept any of the ballistic or hypersonic missiles. Zelensky said the failure stemmed from a shortage of interceptor missiles for Ukraine's Patriot air defense systems.

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At least 15 residential buildings were damaged or destroyed, with the Podilskyi district hit hardest. A nine-story building in the district was largely destroyed from the fifth floor up.

The attack follows a Russian strike on Kyiv last Thursday that killed nearly three dozen people, the deadliest assault on the capital this year.

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Zelensky called on the United States and European allies to leave the NATO summit in Ankara with strong commitments to bolster Ukraine's air defenses. "As long as Patriot missiles remain in our allies' stockpiles, Russia is only encouraged to keep vanquishing residential buildings," he said, adding that the US and Europe have the strength to stop the attacks.

The strike comes as Trump prepares to meet Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit this week, days after Trump held a lengthy call with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war.