Russian missile strike targets Ukraine, including children's hospital, 18 reportedly killed

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukrainian sites, including a children’s hospital in the capital Kyiv.

At least three people were killed in Kyiv, with children believed to be missing under the rubble. At least 10 other fatalities were reported in the city of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, with other deaths reported in cities that were hit. Dozens more were wounded.

Kyiv has been mostly spared from attacks since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2021, continuing Russian annexation of Crimea and pro-Russian rebel forces in 2014 beginning a civil war in eastern Ukraine, aided by Moscow.

Debris falling from intercepted missiles was reported around the capital.

The attack included more than 40 missiles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X, attacking “apartment buildings, infrastructure, and a children's hospital.” Besides Kyiv, four other cities were targeted.

Russia’s Kinzhal hypersonic missiles were also used, which fly at 10 times the speed of sound, preventing interception by air defenses.

The Russian Defense Ministry released a statement that, in response to Ukrainian attacks on Russia's energy sector, its forces "attacked military industrial facilities in Ukraine and Ukrainian air bases with long-range precision weapons."

Ukrainian claims that civilian targets were hit are untrue, the statement said. "The objectives of the attack were achieved."