Switzerland, Serbia propose hosting Trump-Putin meeting

Two European countries have volunteered to host a historic meeting between incoming US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Switzerland, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Sunday that is ready to organize these peace talks. Nicolas Bideau, head of communication for the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, specified that despite the international arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin, exemptions could be granted in the context of peace negotiations.

On its part, Serbia is also positioning itself as a potential host country. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has praised the strengths of his country, highlighting the exceptional popularity Trump and Putin enjoy among Serbs. He particularly highlighted Serbia's neutrality, which is not a member of NATO and has not adhered to international sanctions against Moscow.

Mike Waltz, Trump's national security advisor, confirmed that preparations were underway for a meeting, without specifying whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would participate. A phone call between Trump and Putin could take place in the coming weeks.

This initiative follows Trump's statements, who said he could end the war in Ukraine "in one day." The Kremlin has shown openness to these discussions, while Trump is due to take office next Monday at the White House.