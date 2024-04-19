U.S. Congress nears passage of long-awaited Ukraine aid

After months of delays and intense debate, the US House of Representatives is on the brink of holding a crucial vote on significant military aid for Ukraine and Israel this weekend.

The proposed aid packages, totaling tens of billions of dollars, have faced staunch opposition from some members of Congress, but Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has vowed to push for a vote despite potential risks to his leadership position.

The proposed foreign aid package, championed by Mr. Johnson, allocates $60.8 billion to Ukraine, $26.4 billion to Israel, and $8.1 billion to the Indo-Pacific region, with a focus on supporting Taiwan. Each component of the aid package will be voted on separately, raising the possibility of mixed outcomes where some provisions are approved while others are rejected.

AP Photo/Libkos, File

The urgency of providing aid to Ukraine is underscored by Russia's ongoing military advances on the battlefield, prompting warnings from Kyiv about the critical need for support from its allies. However, the aid measures have encountered resistance from various quarters of Congress.

Some Republicans oppose additional aid to Ukraine, while certain liberal factions are against military support for Israel. Despite these divisions, the Senate passed similar legislation in February, but the House has presented a more challenging landscape for passage.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries commended Speaker Johnson for his efforts to navigate the complexities of a divided Congress and rally support for the Ukraine aid vote.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by dissent within Republican ranks, Jeffries described the GOP as "very unruly" but emphasized Johnson's determination to advance the aid package.