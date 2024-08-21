Ukraine launches massive attack on Moscow as counter-invasion continues

Ukraine continued its counterattack on Russia with a massive drone attack recorded in Moscow and other provinces early Wednesday - the largest since the Ukrainian invasion began.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin described it as a "broad, ranged attack on the city." The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that "45 drones were destroyed by air defense systems during the night."

According to the country's defense ministry, eleven drones were destroyed over the Moscow region, twenty-three over the Bryansk region, six over the Belgorod region, three over the Kaluga area, and two over the Kursk region.

"The layered defense that was created over Moscow successfully repelled all the attacks. This is one of the biggest attack attempts of all time recorded in Moscow. We continue to monitor the situation," said Moscow Mayor Sobyanin.

In the meantime, at night, between 2:30 and 6:30 Moscow time, temporary restrictions were imposed on Moscow's airports of Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky. All of these were reopened for activity. Eight airplanes were sent to alternate airports.

The Kyiv command said that the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed a strategic bridge over the Syim River in the Kursk region - the second to be attacked by his forces since the end of the week, causing significant drawbacks to Russia's supply lines.