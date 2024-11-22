Zaluzhny: 'In 2024, Ukraine is no longer facing Russia. This is WWIII'

Ukraine's former military chief Valery Zaluzhny said the direct involvement in the war against Ukraine of Russia's autocratic allies signifies the beginning of World War III.

"I believe that in 2024 we can absolutely believe that the Third World War has begun," said Zaluzhny, who is now Ukraine's envoy to the United Kingdom, during a speech on Thursday.

"Because in 2024, Ukraine is no longer facing Russia. Soldiers from North Korea are standing in front of Ukraine. Let's be honest. Already in Ukraine, the Iranian 'Shahedis' [drones] are killing civilians absolutely openly, without any shame," said Zaluzhny, adding that North Korean and Chinese weapons are being fired into Ukraine by the Russian military.