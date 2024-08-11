Zelensky breaks silence on Ukrainian operation in Russian territory

The Ukrainian invasion of Russian territory entered its sixth day on Sunday, with Russian forces apparently slowing the progress of Ukrainian troops. However, the situation on the ground is uncertain with Ukrainian forces keeping the operation discreet.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Western countries in a message on Telegram on Sunday, breaking his silence on the military operation.

Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

"Ukraine is grateful to all its partners who assist it with defense systems and air force," he said. "But to truly stop Russian terror, we need not just aerial defense, which protects our citizens and our cities, but also strong decisions by our allies to remove the restrictions on our defense actions. When Ukraine's firing range is unlimited, this war will certainly be limited – and we will be able to truly bring about its justified end."

Zelensky seemed to refer to the pressure Ukraine is exerting on the US to allow it to use MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) to strike Russian forces within Russian territory. A few days ago, the Washington Post reported that Ukrainian officials had asked Washington to allow them to use long-range ATACMS missiles to hit airfields used by Russia and strike Russian forces in the Kursk region, which borders the northeastern part of Ukraine. The West has so far not issued any statement in opposition to the invasion of Russia, with the Pentagon stating that this does not constitute an escalation in their view.

On Saturday night, Zelensky admitted for the first time that his army is conducting operations in Russian territory, referring to it in his daily speech.

"Chief of Staff [Oleksandr] Syrskyi reported to me several times over the day about the situation on the front and our actions that are pushing the war in to the invader's territory."

Meanwhile, Russia sent reinforcements to the battlefield in Kursk, including reservists, but there is still no evidence of organized counterassaults or combat. Russia is also reportedly transferring fighters who participated in Ukraine's Kharkiv front to the Kursk region.

AP Photo

In addition, the commander of the unmanned aircraft unit of the Ukrainian army's 92nd Brigade told national broadcaster Suspilne Ukraine that artillery fire from Russian forces toward Kharkiv has decreased in the wake of the Kursk operation.

Russian authorities announced that more than 76,000 citizens were evacuated from embattled areas of the Kursk region. About 4,000 moved to temporary residences, while others went to live with family members.

The Russian defense ministry reported that their air defense intercepted 14 drones and four tactical ballistic missiles launched by Ukraine towards the Kursk region Sunday morning. Official sources in Kursk stated that 13 people were wounded in the city after debris from an intercepted Ukrainian missile fell on a nine-story residential building.