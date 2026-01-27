Israel issues strong words for Kurds, but action remains uncertain

As Syrian government forces press into Kurdish-held areas of northern Syria, Israel has emerged as one of the few governments publicly speaking out on behalf of the Kurdish minority, even as questions linger over whether that support will extend beyond statements.

In recent days, senior Israeli officials have issued unusually direct comments condemning attacks on Kurds and warning that repression of Syria’s minorities undermines promises of a “new Syria” following the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024.

The statements have drawn attention across Kurdish communities in the Middle East and the diaspora, where Israel has long been viewed by many as a potential partner against jihadist groups.

In early January, as Syrian government forces launched an offensive against Kurdish fighters in Aleppo, displacing civilians, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar described the attacks as “grave and dangerous,” saying the international community owed the Kurds a “debt of honor” for their role in defeating ISIS.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2009150169858642194 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The remarks were widely shared on Kurdish social media, with many users thanking Israel for speaking out at a time when most governments have remained publicly silent.

Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli issued an even stronger statement, writing, “The jihadist forces aligned with Erdogan and al-Julani (Syria’s President Ahmed Al-Sharaa) are once again unleashing brutality against Kurds as well as Druze and Alawite civilians. Our hearts break and go out to the brave Kurdish women fighters standing on the front lines against jihadist terror.”

https://x.com/i/web/status/2009314836887556269 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In one of the most recent statements, Israel’s Foreign Ministry warned that “Kurds in Syria face displacement, repression, and violence. Just for who they are,” adding that “human rights are not selective” and that “silence is not neutrality.” The post triggered thousands of reactions, reflecting both appreciation and deep concern over the fate of the Kurds.

Alongside messages of gratitude, the post also drew more pointed reactions from Kurdish journalists and activists who questioned whether public statements alone could alter the situation on the ground. Some warned that repeated expressions of solidarity, without visible diplomatic or political steps, risked raising expectations at a time when Kurdish security conditions were rapidly deteriorating.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2015771706363654430 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Empty words,” wrote Karwan Faidhi Dri, a senior journalist at Rudaw English. “You bombed Syria’s presidential palace and defense ministry building over the Druze, yet you haven’t fired a single shot for the Kurds.”

The statements come as Syrian government forces have taken control of vast territory long administered by the Kurdish-led autonomous administration.

Beyond territorial losses, many Kurds say the makeup of the new Syrian government forces, which they allege includes former ISIS members, risks an ISIS resurgence and reprisals against Kurdish civilians.

Senior Syrian Kurdish official Elham Ahmad confirmed earlier this month that the Kurdish-led administration in northeastern Syria had direct contacts with the Israeli government. Speaking to i24NEWS during a virtual press conference, Ahmad said discussions had taken place “that would help stop this war.” “The Kurds need strong international support,” Ahmad said. “And whoever can help should help.”

https://x.com/i/web/status/2013668568211034114 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

At the same time, diplomatic activity between Israel and Syria appears to be accelerating. i24NEWS reported on Saturday, citing a source close to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, that Syrian and Israeli officials are expected to meet soon to finalize a security agreement.

Syria is formally designated as an enemy state under Israeli law, and the two countries have no diplomatic relations. According to the source, the discussions could eventually extend beyond security coordination, with “very optimistic talk” of opening an Israeli embassy in Damascus before the end of the year.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2015069826507542549 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

A Reuters report published a week ago added to uncertainty over Israel’s position, saying that during a trilateral meeting in Paris on January 6 involving Israeli, U.S., and Syrian representatives, Israel did not object to a Syrian government offensive against Kurdish fighters in Aleppo — an operation that began shortly afterward.

Israel’s ambassador to the U.S., Yechiel Leiter, who headed the Israeli delegation, denied the report. “Israel never condoned an attack by the Syrian army on the Syrian Kurds,” Leiter said. “Any claim that we did so is false.”

https://x.com/i/web/status/2014160396223992290 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not issued a public statement addressing the Kurdish situation.

For Kurdish figures following the developments closely, Israel’s statements have carried both symbolic weight and unanswered questions.

Aram Aqil, a Kurdish activist originally from Qamishli and a former ISIS hostage held in Syria, said Israel’s public support was meaningful, even as broader conditions remained uncertain.

“It is very meaningful to us that Israel is, at this moment, the only country whose officials openly issue statements supportive of the Kurds,” Aqil told i24NEWS. “We see strong messages from Israeli politicians on TV and social media, and we appreciate that.”

Aqil said Kurds have learned to rely primarily on themselves and on regional Kurdish solidarity. “We do not need extra boots on the ground,” he said. “What we need is diplomatic and political support.”

He acknowledged a gap between rhetoric and action but expressed cautious hope that Israel’s statements could translate into broader engagement over time.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2008988740455149671 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Aqil also recalled Israel’s role in 2014, when ISIS besieged the Kurdish city of Kobani. “Shimon Peres personally pressured President Barack Obama to intervene and support the Kurds,” he said. “That moment saved lives, and it is not forgotten.”

Against the backdrop of reported Israeli-Syrian contacts, Aqil urged Israeli leaders to approach engagement with Damascus carefully. “At this sensitive moment, al-Jolani speaks about friendship, normalization, and even security arrangements,” Aqil said.

“What he is really seeking is Israeli silence.” “If he succeeds in consolidating power,” Aqil warned, “he will eventually become a second Hamas on Israel’s border.”

In Israel, the issue has also resonated among members of the Kurdish-Jewish community, estimated to number between 200,000 and 300,000 people, many of whom trace their roots to Kurdish regions of Iraq.

Earlier this month, a small pro-Kurdish protest was held outside the U.S. Embassy office in Tel Aviv. Yehuda Ben Yosef, a leader in the Kurdish-Jewish community, said demonstrators were calling on both Washington and Jerusalem to remain engaged to prevent what he described as a “genocide against the Kurds.” He added that several Israeli ministers and members of the Knesset were in direct contact with Kurdish leaders in Syria in an effort to provide assistance.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2014021557689962907 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Kurds played a central role in the U.S.-led coalition’s fight against ISIS. Kurdish officials now warn that renewed instability and the breakdown of security arrangements could create conditions for the group’s resurgence — a concern shared by Israeli officials.

At this stage, Israel’s position remains defined by public statements and quiet diplomacy, as shifting regional alignments raise questions over how far Israel is willing — or able — to go in supporting the Kurds at a time of rapid change in Syria.