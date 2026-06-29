US and Iran agree to halt Hormuz attacks, will reportedly hold talks about Strait in Qatar on Tuesday | LIVE BLOG

A senior US official confirmed to i24NEWS that the US-Iran technical talks regarding the MoU will continue 'as planned' in coming days despite exchange of fire. The senior administration official said, "Nothing has been canceled (regarding talks with Iran). Technical talks regarding the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) are progressing as planned for the coming days, and the deconfliction coordination channels are active and functioning after the Switzerland summit."

The two sides were originally supposed to meet on Sunday, but Tehran allegedly skipped those talks following the resumption of strikes. Meanwhile, Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi is now advocating for a security framework with "all countries in the region" and without foreign "interference." While speaking at a conference in Baghdad, he said "We should arrive at a new framework that includes all countries in the region and without the presence or interference of any country outside the region." This all began over the weekend, when US Central Command stated that it had targeted Iranian military infrastructure in response to an Iranian drone attack against a Panama-flagged tanker. READ MORE HERE FROM SUNDAY