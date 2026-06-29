US and Iran agree to halt Hormuz attacks, will reportedly hold talks about Strait in Qatar on Tuesday | LIVE BLOG
According to a report by Axios, Tuesday’s talks were originally expected to be in Switzerland but have since switched locations to Doha
A senior US official confirmed to i24NEWS that the US-Iran technical talks regarding the MoU will continue 'as planned' in coming days despite exchange of fire. The senior administration official said, "Nothing has been canceled (regarding talks with Iran). Technical talks regarding the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) are progressing as planned for the coming days, and the deconfliction coordination channels are active and functioning after the Switzerland summit."
The two sides were originally supposed to meet on Sunday, but Tehran allegedly skipped those talks following the resumption of strikes. Meanwhile, Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi is now advocating for a security framework with "all countries in the region" and without foreign "interference." While speaking at a conference in Baghdad, he said "We should arrive at a new framework that includes all countries in the region and without the presence or interference of any country outside the region." This all began over the weekend, when US Central Command stated that it had targeted Iranian military infrastructure in response to an Iranian drone attack against a Panama-flagged tanker. READ MORE HERE FROM SUNDAY
Iranian cyberattacks against Israel rose exponentially since the start of the war
According to Director General of the National Cyber Directorate, Yossi Karadi, who spoke with German newspaper Die Welt, that in June 2025 the first time Israel and Iran went to war, Israel registered around 1,600 hostile cyber attacks. During the same month in 2026, the number jumped to just under 5,000.
Karadi says the attacks were directed against systems used by Israel’s critical infrastructure.
The next round of U.S.-Iran talks will take place in Doha on Tuesday, Saudi Al-Arabiya reports
The talks in Qatar will reportedly focus on the Strait of Hormuz