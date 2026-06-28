IRGC targets Kuwait, Bahrain as US and Iran trade more strikes testing ceasefire | LIVE BLOG
The IRGC claims that these attacks were in response to the US ‘violating’ their treaty and striking five coastal cities
Despite coming to an agreement, there was another exchange of fire between the US and Iran overnight. US Central Command, in a post to social media, said that US military aircraft targeted Iranian military “surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities” following an attack on a merchant vessel early on Saturday morning. The US military also confirmed it had conducted these strikes at the behest of President Trump in response to an Iranian drone attack on a Panama-flagged tanker.
In response, the IRGC announced that it had launched ballistic missiles and drones toward eight key infrastructure targets at an airbase in Kuwait and a port in Bahrain. Iran claimed those sites were “destroyed,” and that the US will experience 'experience hell,' in the coming days. However, according to the US, there were no American casualties or major damage to American facilities in the Persian Gulf. READ MORE FROM SATURDAY
IDF says it eliminated several armed militants posing a threat to soldiers in the Security Zone in southern Syria
Bahrain calls for action against Iranian aggression, condemning the IRGC’s renewed attacks, saying it's part of a “deliberate pattern”
In a statement, Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Iran’s renewed aggression, targeting the Gulf country with a number of ballistic missiles and drones. They noted that these attacks were not isolated incidents and highlighted a deliberate pattern of repeated aggression
Bahrain had previously condemned the Iranian aggression in the past and says, despite these new attacks, Bahrain’s resolve “will not diminish”
They also highlighted the fact that the US-Iran MoU calls for the permanent cessation of military operations, something they accuse Iran of breaking
Sirens activated again in Bahrain following earlier Iranian strikes, citizens urged to remain calm and head to safety
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"It is very possible that they will never learn," US President Donald Trump reacts to Iran attacks
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!"