Despite coming to an agreement, there was another exchange of fire between the US and Iran overnight. US Central Command, in a post to social media, said that US military aircraft targeted Iranian military “surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities” following an attack on a merchant vessel early on Saturday morning. The US military also confirmed it had conducted these strikes at the behest of President Trump in response to an Iranian drone attack on a Panama-flagged tanker.

In response, the IRGC announced that it had launched ballistic missiles and drones toward eight key infrastructure targets at an airbase in Kuwait and a port in Bahrain. Iran claimed those sites were “destroyed,” and that the US will experience 'experience hell,' in the coming days. However, according to the US, there were no American casualties or major damage to American facilities in the Persian Gulf. READ MORE FROM SATURDAY