4 missing as rescue teams search for Israeli yacht after contact was lost off the coast of Cyprus

An Israeli yacht that departed from Ashdod port lost contact Tueseday night near the shores of Cyprus. A multinational search operation, including the involvement of Greece, has been launched to locate it. As of now, no findings have been reported.

The yacht set sail last Monday and lost contact in the area off the coast of Cyprus, where strong winds of up to 100 km/h are blowing due to a heavy storm.

The authorities in Cyprus, who led the initial search, coordinated their actions with Israel in order to deploy helicopters within a 200-mile radius off Larnaca.

The disappearance comes against the backdrop of the arrival of "Storm Byron" to Israel and the region. In Greece, the storm triggered alerts that led to the closure of schools, flight disruptions, and damage to bridges.

Four Israelis were on board, and according to foreign reports, The IDF's naval commando unit Shayetet 13 is also taking part in the search for them, alongside the Greek Coast Guard.