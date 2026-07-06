UEFA slams FIFA over decision to lift Balogun's red card suspension

UEFA issued a sharp rebuke Monday of FIFA's decision to suspend Folarin Balogun's one-match red card ban, calling the move an unprecedented breach of football's disciplinary rules. The statement said the automatic one-match suspension following a red card is not discretionary and cannot be set aside, "let alone in the middle of a tournament" when other players in similar situations have served their bans as required.

The rebuke follows FIFA's decision Sunday to lift Balogun's suspension under Article 27 of its disciplinary code, clearing the USMNT striker to face Belgium in Monday's World Cup round of 16 match in Seattle. The reversal came after US President Donald Trump made three calls to FIFA President Gianni Infantino since last Wednesday urging a review, according to reports. Trump celebrated the decision on social media, thanking FIFA "for doing what was right and reversing a great injustice."

UEFA warned that allowing exceptions undermines confidence in the sport, saying that "when the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake." The organization added that the ruling sets a precedent for the remainder of the tournament, requiring similar treatment in future cases "to the detriment of the competition." UEFA said it viewed the decision as "unprecedented, incomprehensible, and unjustifiable."

Balogun was sent off in the 64th minute of the USMNT's 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on July 1, after referee Raphael Claus reviewed footage showing him stepping on defender Tarik Muharemovic's ankle. The decision drew criticism from American players and coaches; Christian Pulisic said there was "zero intent at all" behind the incident, while Balogun said a yellow card "would have been fair.

FIFA's decision marked the first time since 1962 that a red card during a World Cup did not result in a suspension. Belgium's federation called the ruling "astonishing" and said it was reviewing its options, while Belgium coach Rudi Garcia likened it to an April Fools' joke. Norway coach Ståle Solbakken warned the decision could damage the tournament, asking, "What about the next red card?"

US coach Mauricio Pochettino welcomed the reversal, arguing the team had already been "punished enough" playing a man down against Bosnia-Herzegovina. Players said they learned of Balogun's reinstated eligibility through social media, with defender Chris Richards saying, "I think a lot of us thought it was AI at first."