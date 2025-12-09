Israeli start-up pioneers nanoparticle tech to combat metastatic cancer

In 2022, an estimated 20 million new cancer cases were detected worldwide, a figure that continues to rise.

Studies from the U.S. suggest that over 90% of cancer deaths result from metastases, cancer cells that spread from the original tumor to other organs.

An Israeli start-up, New Phase, is developing a novel approach to tackle this deadly problem. Founded in 2013 in Petah Tikva, the company specializes in metastatic cancer treatment using nanoparticles that can be controlled inside the body.

“The idea behind New Phase is to extend patients’ lives without side effects,” said Ofer Shalev, CEO and Co-Founder. “We discovered that nanoparticles containing iron oxide can be directed by a magnet, allowing us to target tumors and metastases deep within the body. Healthy cells can withstand higher temperatures than cancer cells, so the treatment selectively destroys malignant tissue.”

Clinical trials are currently underway at Rabin Medical Center, Beilinson Hospital, where 27 patients are participating.

The procedure involves introducing the nanoparticles into cancer cells, which are then manipulated with external magnetic fields to generate heat, destroying the tumor cells while sparing healthy tissue.

While New Phase does not claim to cure cancer, the technology aims to buy patients precious time and improve their quality of life. The company hopes to expand its trials to the United States, with the FDA closely monitoring its progress. Large-scale deployment could be possible within the next 2 to 3 years.

This innovative approach represents a promising step in the fight against metastatic cancer, offering new hope for patients worldwide.