Israel’s medtech innovation sets global standards, says CEO of Mullings Group

Israel’s medtech industry continues to punch far above its weight, producing technologies that have transformed patient care worldwide, according to Joe Mullings, chairman and CEO of the Mullings Group of Companies. Speaking to reporters in Israel, Mullings attributed the nation’s success to its culture, intelligence, and relentless drive.

“The amount of technology that comes out of here has changed the face of medical devices globally,” Mullings said. “The Israeli culture always strives harder than most nations I’ve worked with. Once they pick a target, they only stop once they reach their destination.”

Mullings highlighted how much of Israel’s innovation stems from military technology and thought leaders, which eventually finds applications in healthcare.

Compared to the United States, he said, Israel excels at innovation, while the U.S. specializes in scaling and commercializing products for large populations. Israeli startups often need guidance to navigate U.S. regulations, hospital systems, and market dynamics—an area where Mullings’ firm helps bridge the gap.

He also spoke about the cultural nuances of working across the two countries. Israeli companies often operate with the belief they can manage everything internally, a strength that can conflict with U.S. practices.

“When an American tells an Israeli that their baby is ugly and needs some fixing, it doesn’t always go over well,” Mullings joked, underlining the importance of advisors who understand both cultures.

Mullings’ firm also brings U.S. delegations to Israel annually to explore incubators, government programs, and venture opportunities in the medtech sector. He emphasized that the Israeli ecosystem remains strong and that international investors continue to see significant potential.

“Israel is stronger than ever. The investment community, the technology, the startups—they’re all thriving,” he said.