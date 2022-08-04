Rwanda attacked Congo troops and backed rebels, UN experts say

The M23 insurgency stems from the fallout of the 1994 genocide in Rwanda

A United Nations Group of Experts said it has “solid evidence” that Rwandan soldiers are fighting alongside the M23 rebel group in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, providing it with weapons and support.

The findings – compiled in a confidential report seen by Reuters – follow months of deepening tensions between Congo and Rwanda over the notorious M23.

Rwanda previously denied accusations by Congo’s government that it supports the M23 and that it sent troops into the country. M23 denies it receives Rwandan support.

According to the report, the UN group “obtained solid evidence of the presence of, and military operations conducted by, [Rwandan forces] members in Rutshuru territory between November 2021 and July 2022.”

Rwandan soldiers conducted joint attacks with M23 fighters against Congo’s army and Congolese armed groups, and provided the rebels with weapons, ammunition, and uniforms, the report continued.

Officials in Rwanda did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the UN findings.

Congo’s government spokesman Patrick Muyaya welcomed the UN group’s work: "The truth always triumphs in the end. We hope that conclusions will be drawn quickly to put an end to Rwanda's interference and bring back lasting peace.”

The M23 insurgency stems from the fallout of the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. Rebels formed the group in 2012, claiming to defend the interests of Congolese Tutsis – the ethnic group shared by Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame – against Hutu militias.

Since May, M23 has waged its most sustained offensive in years, killing dozens and displacing tens of thousands of people.

By July, it controlled a territory almost three times as large as it did in March, the UN experts said.