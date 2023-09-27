Morocco chosen to host 2025 African Cup soccer tournament

The Moroccans come out ahead in a Confederation of African Football vote, competing against is neighbor Algeria, as well as Zambia and a joint Nigeria-Benin bid

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced that Morocco won a bid to host the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), held during a meeting of the Executive Committee today.

Morocco had competed in the vote against its North African neighbor Algeria, as well as Zambia and a joint Nigeria-Benin bid for the hosting of the 2025 soccer tournament.

Leading Moroccan and CAF official Fouzi Lekjaa had cause a stir when he told local politicians, earlier in the year, that the kingdom would be chosen, domestic media quoted him saying "the Fes stadium will have the honour of hosting CAN (Cup of Nations) 2025 matches when Morocco wins the organisation."

The vote was highly contested by rivals Morocco and Algeria, however the latter withdrew itself for 2025 and maintained its running for the 2027 hosting rights. Algiers later lost to a joint bid by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

"We must not get involved in what is happening between Algeria and Morocco. CAF should never intervene in politics," CAF president and South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe had said.

Though Algiers wasn't chosen, Motsepe had hailed both Morocco and Algeria, who each staged the Cup of Nations in 1988 and two years later, respectively.