Military training in Tel Aviv and undisclosed agreements, what is happening between Israel and Somaliland?

British media reports, including The Daily Telegraph, have indicated a growing security cooperation between the State of Israel and Somaliland, as part of broader regional developments taking place in the Horn of Africa.

According to the report, about 50 members of the Somaliland special operations forces have reached advanced stages of military training in Tel Aviv. This is part of a cooperation program aimed at enhancing the combat and tactical capabilities of Somaliland's forces.

The sources added that an official ceremony was held in Somaliland's capital, Hargeisa, during which an Israeli delegation was handed a symbol said to be part of the "Iron Dome" system, in a move described as symbolically significant for the development of relations between the two sides.

The reports also indicated that Somaliland, which unilaterally declared independence, has in recent years become a strategic attraction for regional and international powers. This is due to its location overlooking the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, one of the most important global maritime passages near the Horn of Africa, at the southern end of the Red Sea.

On the other hand, there is an international divide over the recognition of Somaliland, as most countries, including the United Kingdom, remain reluctant to grant it official recognition, despite increasing indirect engagement with it in areas such as security and trade.

These developments come at a time when the Horn of Africa region is witnessing escalating competition between regional and international powers for strategic influence, especially amid rising security tensions in vital maritime corridors, as seen in the Strait of Hormuz.