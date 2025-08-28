60% of Gen Z Americans support Hamas over Israel

Recommended -

A recent Harvard/Harris poll released shows that 60 percent (%) of Gen Z American voters, aged 18 to 24, expressed support for Hamas over Israel in the ongoing conflict. All other age groups showed stronger backing for Israel, according to the data released earlier this week.

Despite this generational shift, overall US public opinion still remains more favorable toward Israel, as only 26% of all respondents indicated support for Hamas over Israel. Among older demographics, support for Israel was reported to be substantially higher.

The online survey, which included 2,025 registered voters and carries a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points, was conducted between August 20 and 21.

The poll also assessed public perceptions related to the Gaza humanitarian situation.

Most Americans reported to believe there is a famine in the Strip, but hold the Hamas terror group responsible. 61% of the total respondents held Hamas responsible for famine in Gaza, while a slight majority of younger respondents blamed Israel.

Notably, 69% of voters overall affirmed that accusations of famine in the Strip were accurate.