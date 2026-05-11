Iranian media reported that Tehran has rejected the latest American proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, with state television claiming that accepting the offer would amount to “surrendering to Trump’s excessive demands.”

A senior Iranian official told Tasnim News Agency that Iran’s response was based on national interests rather than satisfying US President Donald Trump.

“No one is formulating answers to please Trump,” the official said. “If Trump is not satisfied with the answer, that is naturally better. The president’s response does not matter to us.”

Iran’s Mehr News Agency also criticized the US administration, saying Trump was “disconnected from reality” and wrongly expected Iranian officials to prioritize American interests over those of Iran.

The Iranian response was reportedly delivered to Washington on Saturday through mediators. According to reports, Tehran refused to fully meet US demands concerning uranium enrichment and restrictions on its nuclear program.

Trump reacted sharply in a post on Truth Social, writing: “I just read the response from Iran’s ‘representatives.’ I don’t like it — absolutely unacceptable!”

The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran offered to temporarily halt uranium enrichment, though for a period shorter than the 20 years reportedly sought by Washington, while refusing to dismantle its nuclear facilities. Tehran also reportedly demanded guarantees that any enriched uranium transferred abroad would be returned if negotiations collapse or if the United States withdraws from a future agreement.

However, Tasnim disputed parts of the report, claiming Iran’s proposal instead focused primarily on securing an immediate end to the war, guarantees against future attacks on Iran, and the lifting of American sanctions.

According to Iranian sources, the proposal also includes demands for an end to the naval blockade on Iran immediately after preliminary agreements are signed, the removal of sanctions on Iranian oil exports within 30 days, and the release of frozen Iranian assets during the initial implementation phase.

Iranian media further reported that Tehran seeks understandings regarding regional de-escalation and arrangements related to the Strait of Hormuz if certain US commitments are fulfilled.