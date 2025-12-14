Deadly shooting at Brown University leaves 2 dead, 9 wounded; Suspect still at large

At least two people were killed and nine others wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon inside a building on the campus of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, according to authorities. The suspect fled the scene and remained at large as of Saturday night, prompting an intensive search by local and state law enforcement.

The shooting was reported shortly after 4:00 PM local time inside the Barus & Holley engineering building, Providence Deputy Police Chief Tim O’Hara said at a press briefing. The gunfire occurred in a first-floor classroom, where final exams were underway, the university confirmed, heightening the chaos as students and faculty scrambled for safety.

Officials said eight of the wounded victims were taken to Rhode Island Hospital, several in critical condition, while another person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Brown University President Christina Paxson confirmed that those killed and injured were students, calling the incident a devastating blow to the campus community.

The university issued emergency alerts urging people to lock doors, silence phones, and shelter in place as police secured the area. Heavily armed officers flooded the campus, and nearby streets were closed while investigators searched for the suspect. Authorities said no weapon had yet been recovered.

Witnesses described scenes of panic as students hid under desks and fled classrooms amid the sound of gunfire. “It was complete confusion,” one student told local media, as emergency sirens echoed across the campus and parents anxiously sought information about their children.

US President Donald Trump commented on the shooting Saturday night, saying, “I've been fully briefed on the Brown University situation. What a terrible thing it is. And all we can do right now is pray for the victims and for those who were very badly hurt, it looks like. And we'll inform you later as to what's happening, but it's a shame. It's a shame. Just pray. Thank you very much.”

Authorities continue to investigate the motive for the shooting and have asked anyone with information to contact police immediately. Counseling services have been made available for students and staff as the Brown University community grapples with the aftermath of the violence.