Explosion outside of NYC building housing FBI, ICE, and Immigration Services

An explosive device detonated Monday morning outside a government building on 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan, New York. A suspect was arested and taken into custody at the scene. The building where the incident occurred houses dozens of sensitive government agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE).

Law enforcement officers responding to the sound of the explosion found the suspect wearing a helmet and carrying halogen lighting equipment and carbon dioxide canisters. According to preliminary information provided by law enforcement, the attack has been classified as a targeted act directed against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

The moment of the explosion

The suspect was carrying two weapons that appeared to be real but turned out to be either crossbows or airsoft rifles, one of which was a long weapon inside a shopping cart. Videos published from the scene documented thick smoke rising at the front of the building and numerous police forces arresting the suspect.

New York fire crews arrived quickly at the scene to extinguish the flames that broke out following the explosive device. Senior security sources told CBS News that "preliminary information indicates that fireworks placed in a trash can were responsible for the explosion," while law enforcement officials clarified that an initial investigation shows no live gunfire was involved in the incident.

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Following the incident and the extensive police activity in the area, the NYPD called on the general public to avoid coming to the area. Security forces blocked main roads and announced that the general public should prepare for heavy traffic delays, road closures, and significant disruptions to public transportation in the Lower Manhattan area. Police forces and federal agencies are continuing to examine the circumstances of the incident and to investigate the suspect who was arrested at the scene.