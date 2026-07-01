Former Vice President Kamala Harris is quietly reaching out to progressives activists as she begins building support for a potential 2028 presidential bid, according to a report by Axios.

The early diplomatic push reportedly includes direct, personal contact with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a prominent democratic socialist who has quickly become an influential national figure on the progressive left.

According to Axios, Harris called Mamdani directly. Sources familiar with the conversation state that Harris told the New York City mayor, "You are bringing people in and you are showing that there are voices that want to be heard."

Mamdani confirmed the phone call took place, noting that the two discussed his working-class affordability platform and "the importance of joy amidst the struggle of our politics."

Mamdani, a vocal critic of the Biden-Harris administration's foreign policy in Gaza, refused to endorse Harris during the 2024 presidential campaign and backed the "Uncommitted" movement instead. Furthermore, when asked about Mamdani’s primary victory during a previous MSNBC interview, Harris offered a guarded response, stating only that he was the nominee and "should be supported."

However, days after that interview and following her private call with the mayor, Harris publicly praised Mamdani at an event in Manhattan, signaling an effort to mend fences.

Political analysts view the outreach as a strategic calculation by Harris to solidify her standing with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party well ahead of the 2028 primary cycle. The move comes as Mamdani’s influence expands; candidates backed by the mayor recently swept three competitive New York congressional primaries, signaling a surge in momentum for the progressive left.

While centrist Democrats warn that leaning into left-wing populism could alienate moderate voters in crucial swing states, Harris's team appears focused on re-engaging young voters and anti-war activists who drifted away from the party ticket during the last election cycle.