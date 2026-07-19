'I couldn't care less,' Trump declares in response to Iran MoU withdrawal

US President Trump brushed aside Iran's announcement that it would no longer abide by its memorandum of understanding with the United States, responding, "I couldn't care less," when asked about the decision during an interview with NewsNation on Saturday.

Addressing the deaths of two US service members in Jordan, Trump called the loss "a very sad thing," saying the troops gave their lives "in service of our country."

Friday's missile attack killed two service members, left another missing, wounded dozens of others, and damaged multiple US Black Hawk helicopters. US officials told the New York Times they believe the sustained attacks demonstrate Iran still possesses significant missile capabilities and has become 'increasingly effective' at penetrating US and allied air defense systems.

Iranian state television aired comments attributed to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who declared that Tehran no longer considers itself bound by the US-Iran memorandum of understanding and described Trump's signature as "worthless and invalid."

Mohsen Rezaei, a military adviser to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said the country's strategy of balancing military action with diplomacy has ended. Speaking to Iranian state television, Rezaei warned that if US strikes continue for several more days, Iran will shift into what he called an "offensive and destructive" phase.